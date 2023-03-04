From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 5, 1923: “We have had two and a half inches of snow in Santa Fe; three inches over the northwestern part of this state, over northern Arizona and parts of Colorado. This is a good started. We need several feet of snow in the hills,” said Section Director C.E. Linney of the Weather Bureau today.

March 5, 1948: Governor Mabry urged today that both Catholics and Protestants avoid disputes which might “stir up religious misunderstanding” in New Mexico. The controversy over nun teachers in Dixon is a case in point, the executive said in a letter replying to one by the Rev. J. Paul Stevens, Taos Protestant minister, who had criticized a previous gubernatorial statement.