From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 5, 1922: Strict enforcement of all the city ordinances of Albuquerque will start the first of March, and from that date all bicycles will be required to carry lights at night. This will also apply to wagons and buggies.
March 5, 1947: The senate today passed, 12 to 11, a bill which would authorize counties to adopt local option gambling, with Lieut. Gov. Joe Montoya casting the deciding vote. Montoya, with the vote tied 11 and 11 on its passage, explained his favorable vote by saying that it was a “recognized fact” that the bill will correct a “deplorable” situation.
March 5, 1972: An audit, hand-carried by city officials to Dallas, Tex., Friday was unacceptable, and funds for the Santa Fe Model Cities Program will continue to be withheld, Manuel Sanchez, regional director of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) told The New Mexican.
March 5, 1997: The request was routine, but the receptionist at the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office wasn’t getting it.
“You want what?” she asked.
The two women repeated themselves. They wanted a marriage license application.
Obviously flustered, the woman went over to talk to a co-worker. She then came back and said County Clerk Rebecca Bustamante would see them in a few minutes.
… Tuesday’s brief meeting ended and [the couple] walked out into the chilly February sunshine.
