From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 5, 1921: Big New Mexico Auto Show to Wind Up in Blaze of Glory
The New Mexico Automobile Show will close tonight.
Those who have not seen the twenty different exhibits and the variety of cars almost equal in number to the much-advertised Heinz, are missing a part of their automobile education.
March 5, 1946: The Los Alamos atomic bomb laboratory’s first group of scientists and technicians will leave within two weeks for Bikini, site of the tests of a-bombs against naval vessels this summer, it was announced today by Dr. Norris E. Bradbury, project director.
About 125 of the laboratory’s technical staff will be involved in the series of tests in the Pacific.
March 5, 1971: TAOS — State Patrolman Donald Woodward was dispatched to investigate a fatal auto crash shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday and found his wife dead at the scene of the accident.
State Police said 27-year-old Carolyn M. Woodward, mother of two children, was alone in her car, headed south on State Road 3.
March 5, 1996: Relations between Gov. Gary Johnson and the Democratic leaders of the Legislature seemed to be moving toward meltdown Monday.
