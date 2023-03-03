March 4, 1948: The Rev. J. Paul Stevens, pastor of the Presbyterian church at Taos, has questioned statements made by Governor Mabry on the controversy over employment of Catholic nuns in a public school at Dixon. The Taos minister released a copy of a letter to the governor, challenging the executive's recent statement regarding limited New Mexico interest in the Dixon matter, and said the governor had "omitted and excluded" information pertinent to the subject.
March 4, 1973: While parades, gifts and family reunions are marking the return of many POWs, families of those still held by the enemy are quietly frustrated they haven't heard when their POW will begin his trip home.
One such family is that of Mrs. Donelisa Jacquez of Santa Fe, whose son, Army Specialist John Jacquez's name was on the initial list of all the POW's who would be freed.
March 4, 1998: The butterflies Larry Delgado felt fluttering in his stomach Tuesday morning were no longer a problem by the time Santa Fe's mayor-elect picked up a microphone Tuesday evening to thank his supporters for helping him win the election.
"The butterflies are gone," the 61-year-old state highway department retiree told a cheering, foot-stomping crowd that gathered in a Radisson Hotel ballroom. "I don't think I've felt those since I played football" at St. Michael's High School.