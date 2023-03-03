From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 4, 1948: The Rev. J. Paul Stevens, pastor of the Presbyterian church at Taos, has questioned statements made by Governor Mabry on the controversy over employment of Catholic nuns in a public school at Dixon. The Taos minister released a copy of a letter to the governor, challenging the executive's recent statement regarding limited New Mexico interest in the Dixon matter, and said the governor had "omitted and excluded" information pertinent to the subject.

March 4, 1973: While parades, gifts and family reunions are marking the return of many POWs, families of those still held by the enemy are quietly frustrated they haven't heard when their POW will begin his trip home.