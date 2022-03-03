From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 4, 1922: One of the loveliest of the pre-Lenten teas was given on last Tuesday afternoon when Mrs. Walter Danburg and Mrs. J.O. Miller entertained at the home of the latter on Don Gaspar Avenue, receiving more than a hundred guests between the hours of 4 and 6 o’clock.
May 4, 1947: The other day we wrote a piece mildly deploring the tendency of some spokesmen for atomic scientists to threaten a general walkout unless matters were arranged to suit the scientists. Our argument was that a given state of affairs usually doesn’t suit a lot of people, and the best thing to do was to keep on plugging and not give up the battle.
March 4, 1997: What may have been the first tax increase to take a positive step at the Legislature — proposed by a Republican, oddly enough — got a favorable recommendation from a Senate committee. Monday.
A bill by Sen. Billy McKibben, R-Hobbs, to raise the state cigarette tax by 4 cents a pack received a do-pass recommendation from the Senate Ways and Means Committee. The increase would take the per-pack state cigarette tax rate from 21 cents to 25 cents.
