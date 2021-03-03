From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 4, 1921: The automobile is king today.
The dream of Representative R.L. Baca to see “all roads leading to Santa Fe” is realized, judging by the dashing motors filled with motor enthusiasts which whirled into Santa Fe at all hours yesterday and today, from the north and from the south, from Las Vegas and from Albuquerque, from smaller towns of Santa Fe and adjoining counties, from far-away Chaves county, where the trees are now budding in semi-tropical warmth, and from Colfax to which the frosts of winter still cling.
March 4, 1946: City Police today wrote “case closed” after nine recent burglaries. Chief Manuel Montoya announced five youths, all picked up over the weekend, had confessed to taking part in one or more of them.
March 4, 1971: Charmain Crown of Santa Fe, who is heard on a local radio station, was named today acting director of the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at $660 a month.
March 4, 1996: Some University of California employees terminated in last fall’s controversial layoffs at Los Alamos National Laboratory claim they have been unfairly shut out from consideration for rehiring.
Although a U.S. Department of Energy guidelines guarantees laid-off LANL workers a rehiring preference, not one of the 173 employees has been rehired to a full-time position with full UC benefits since leaving the lab Nov. 30.
