March 31, 1923: For the first time in history a state governor on Thursday and Friday was a spectator of the rites of the Penitentes, "The Brotherhood of Our Father Jesus," at the old town of Abiquiu in the rough mountain country of Rio Arriba county fifty-five miles northwest of Santa Fe. Governor Hinkle and Mrs. Hinkle viewed with great interest the ceremonies of the flagellantes, such as were publicly visible, and were invited into the chapel of the morada to attend the ceremony of tinieblas, or the extinguishing of the lights, on Thursday night.
March 23, 1948: At times this space is devoted to gambling, the vermin that conduct the public gyppery, its corruption of public officials and the jellyfish fear of the courts and the statehouse in handling the problem.
Today's gambling story is from Portales.
Five men were having a poker game over there the other night in the home of one of the players. There were cigaret butts all over, highballs spilled on the carpet, and the room was a mess.
Right in the middle of the game two Portales cops barged in, scooped up the $7 from the table, marched the protesting poker players to the clink, kept them there all night and led them before the judge next morning for $25 fines.
March 31, 1998: The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum will open its second exhibition April 11 with 16 new works, including From the Plains, purchased by Santa Fe art dealer Gerald Peters at a Sotheby's auction in December for a record $3.6 million.
The museum's formal announcement of the new exhibit ended speculation that Anne Marion, founder of the museum, was the buyer behind Peters' purchase. Peters' winning bid marked the highest price ever paid for an O'Keeffe and was four times Sotheby's pre-auction price estimate of $900,000.
In a Monday interview, Marion confirmed that Peters had been asking at her request and on behalf of the museum at the December auction.