From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 31, 1923: For the first time in history a state governor on Thursday and Friday was a spectator of the rites of the Penitentes, "The Brotherhood of Our Father Jesus," at the old town of Abiquiu in the rough mountain country of Rio Arriba county fifty-five miles northwest of Santa Fe. Governor Hinkle and Mrs. Hinkle viewed with great interest the ceremonies of the flagellantes, such as were publicly visible, and were invited into the chapel of the morada to attend the ceremony of tinieblas, or the extinguishing of the lights, on Thursday night.

March 23, 1948: At times this space is devoted to gambling, the vermin that conduct the public gyppery, its corruption of public officials and the jellyfish fear of the courts and the statehouse in handling the problem.