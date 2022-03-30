From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 31, 1921: You will also recall the case of the sheriff who had charge of Ricardo Alarid.
March 31, 1947: A proposal to build a cross town traffic route connecting the Taos, Albuquerque and Las Vegas roads was revived today following agreement on a place by the state highway department, the public roads administration and Harland Bartholomew, city planner. The agencies are now studying details of the projected route and will confer again in mid-April before laying the proposal before the city council.
March 31, 1972: E.R. Long, associate state prison warden charged with beating several inmates, took annual leave from his job Thursday to prepare his defense.
The announcement averted a possible conflict between corrections officials who declined to suspend Long from his post, and the attorney general and district attorney who sought to separate the associate warden from prisoners scheduled to testify against him.
March 31, 1997: WASHINGTON — Once billed as "too cheap to meter," nuclear power may end up being too expensive to compete in a deregulated energy industry.
Deregulation — which promoters say will bring savings to consumers by allowing them choices about where to buy their electricity — is being debated by states and Congress.
But the specter of competition presents a particular dilemma for utilities, such as Public Service Company of New Mexico, which have invested heavily in nuclear power.
