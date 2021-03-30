From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 31, 1921: Cavalry Troop’s Inspection Friday Night — All Out
March 31, 1971: Public health officials are looking with a wary eye at a recent outbreak of flu in the Santa Fe area, but are hesitant to call the outbreak any kind of epidemic at this time.
March 31, 1996: On the surface, the story reads like a Santa Fe screenplay:
A wealthy Wall Street investor and his wife buy a 10-acre hill on the city’s east side to build a big, million-dollar dream home.
… City staff, once supportive of the plan, reject it, paving the way for a public showdown next week before the city Planning Commission — and possible the City Council, or even the courts.
