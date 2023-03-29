March 30, 1923: Today is Good Friday, called "good" because of the salvation of man, through Christ's death on the cross — as all Christians believe. It is the one day in the year when the Catholic Church prays openly for everybody.
But this is the only day in the year when the Roman Catholic church omits the service called the "mass."
March 30, 1948: WASHINGTON, March 30 (AP) — The Los Alamos, N.M., branch of the atomic energy commission's operations is currently doing business at a $160-million-a-year clip. This was brought out in testimony to the House appropriations committee, which made it public today.
March 30, 1973: "They put a U-bolt on each ankle, then ran a steel bar about feet long through the eyes of the U-bolts. A rope was passed around my elbows, then across my back and tied onto the bar. My wrists were handcuffed. Then they punched me in the ribs."
Col. James Lindberg Hughes, in a quiet, dispassionate voice, yesterday described one method his North Vietnamese captors used in an attempt to elicit information from him.
At home after more than six years of captivity, he at on the edge of a sofa, his hands and facial gestures supplying emphasis as he described the torture methods.
March 30, 1998: On the first day of a special legislative session that was called to deal mainly with the state budget, booze and cigarettes dominated the proceedings.
In the House on Wednesday, nine of 19 bills introduced after the Legislature convened at noon were proposals to close New Mexico's 235 drive-up liquor store windows.
And House Speaker Raymond Sanchez, D-Albuquerque, told his chamber in no uncertain terms that the controversial drive-ups issue would be debated.