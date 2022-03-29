From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 30, 1922: Eight years ago today there was an uninterrupted lynching in Santa Fe. The victim was taken out of jail. Think it over, voters.
March 30, 1972: Peter Hay resigned as Santa Fe city manager effective March 31.
But the Santa Fe City Council upheld a decision by Mayor Joe Valdes to suspend Hay and accepted Hay’s resignation effective
March 23 — the day he was suspended.
March 30, 1997: The Legislature’s recent vote to legalize gambling will mean at least two new casinos in Northern New Mexico — both probably aimed at families with restaurants, stores and video arcades for those under 21.
Santa Clara Pueblo Gov. Walter Dasheno said plans for a “family entertainment center,” including a casino, on pueblo land in downtown Española, are moving ahead. If the pueblo council approves, construction could begin by the end of summer.
