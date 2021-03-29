From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 30, 1921: Gonzales Loses Suit For Estate Of Man He Said Was His Father
Judge Holloman Takes Case From Jury on Motion of Attorneys For Heirs.
March 30, 1946: Garbage, juvenile delinquency and city traffic were the topics of a radio address delivered yesterday by Marcelino Gutierrez, Democratic candidate for mayor, who called for a new regime in the city hall.
Only a single major crime in Santa Fe in four years. That’s the record of his administration, Mayor Manuel Lujan said last night in a Republican campaign broadcast over KVSF, replying to Democratic critics of the police department.
March 30, 1971: Fifteen La Cienega families, who never have had running water, will get a badly needed water system by mid-May.
The decision to finance the water system was made in an emergency declaration by Rudy Baca, Santa Fe Community Action director, and Phil Trujillo, CAP program director, during an on-site inspection tour of the situation Monday.
March 30, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson’s administration has signed off on a deal to bring back to New Mexico 248 inmates who had been shipped to county jails in Texas and to grant shorter prison sentences to inmates who did time in Texas.
