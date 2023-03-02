March 3, 1923: Deplorable conditions are reported in the mountain villages on the eastern slope of the Manzano range in a petition to Governor Hinkle signed by more than 50 residents of Escobosa, Chilili, Tajique, Torreo and Manzano — the plow horses and cattle, what few the people of these villages own, are said to be actually dying from starvation; the people themselves in pressing need of the simple necessities to keep body and soul together; and faced by stark famine unless the state comes to their relief.
March 3, 1948: In an attempt to avoid the expense of litigation over the John and Hazel Del Margo estates on the question as to which died first, their heirs have filed an agreement in the probate court. ...
Since the couple were killed in a "common disaster," the agreement says, it is difficult to determine which survived the other.
Del Margo's auto plunged into the Rio Grande near Pilar Feb. 21, carrying himself, his wife, their 19-month-old son, Johnnie, and her daughter, Bobbye Dunlap, 16, to their deaths.
March 3, 1973: Richard Montoya, chairman of the state Public Service Commission, applied in early 1973 for oil and gas leases on federal land in Sandoval County near the site of a proposed exploratory gas well to be drilled by Shell Oil Co. ...
Montoya acknowledged that he had applied to the BLM for the leases. But he said the applications were filed long before he knew of the plan for Southern Union gas Co., which is regulated by the Public Service Commission, to contract with Shell to drill four exploratory gas wells in the Albuquerque area.
And Montoya said he sold his priority leasing rights on the land last summer to Nuclear Corp. of New Mexico. He said he no longer has any interest in the leases.
March 3, 1998: County trash dumping fees got you down? You may be tempted to take that garbage and haul it off to some hidden spot, maybe a nice little arroyo where there's no charge for leaving your rubbish behind.
But if you do, you better watch out for Joe Martinez. Martinez is Santa Fe County's dump investigator. He's the guy who searches through the piles of trash the less civic-minded among us leave behind. He sifts and pokes, and if he's lucky he finds a piece of evidence that might lead him to the culprit.