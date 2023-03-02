From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 3, 1923: Deplorable conditions are reported in the mountain villages on the eastern slope of the Manzano range in a petition to Governor Hinkle signed by more than 50 residents of Escobosa, Chilili, Tajique, Torreo and Manzano — the plow horses and cattle, what few the people of these villages own, are said to be actually dying from starvation; the people themselves in pressing need of the simple necessities to keep body and soul together; and faced by stark famine unless the state comes to their relief.

March 3, 1948: In an attempt to avoid the expense of litigation over the John and Hazel Del Margo estates on the question as to which died first, their heirs have filed an agreement in the probate court. ...