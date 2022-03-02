From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 3, 1922: Today’s News Early Today in the New Mexican — And You Get the Capitol News First.
March 3, 1947: John Perry Jennings, 81, pioneer rancher who came to New Mexico 62 years ago, died early yesterday of a heart attack at the home of his daughter, Mrs. W.L. McDonald. Retired, he lived in this city about 14 months.
Jennings, who was born in St. Joseph, Mo., came to New Mexico in 1884 and had lived in Eddy county while it was still part of historic Lincoln county.
March 3, 1972: Mayoral Candidate Joe Valdes today charged Mayor George Gonzales and Model Cities Director Salvador Vigil with hiding the truth from the public about the Santa Fe Model Cities program.
Valdes also said that from the protests to the administration of Vigil voiced Wednesday night at the council meeting that "the Model Cities director should submit his resignation along with the city manager when the new mayor and City Council are elected whatever the outcome of the election because of his apparent inability to communicate."
March 3, 1997: While activists push property tax relief bills in the state Legislature, Santa Fe County might have missed an opportunity to offer a tax rebate to low-income homeowners.
A 1994 law allows a county to adopt a rebate program after holding a public hearing in January of an odd-numbered year.
