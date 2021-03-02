From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 3, 1921: The Big Automobile Show Opens at 7:30 This Evening — and You're Expected to Be on Hand
March 3, 1971: Although the 1971 Legislature is committed not to raise taxes, its $750,000 increase in motor vehicle registration fees for next year was on the law books today.
The act, signed by Gov. Bruce King late Tuesday is both a revenue-raiser and an administrative reform measure.
March 3, 1996: Jerome Martinez, who is awaiting execution for murdering a 9-year-old Rio Chama girl during a burglary, is gravely ill and not expected to recover, a state Corrections Department spokesman said Saturday.
Martinez, who has been moved from his death row cell to the prison infirmary, is suffering from hepatitis, diabetes and related complications, Mike Toms of the Corrections Department said.
