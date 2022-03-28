From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 29, 1947: Julian Martinez, 54, Chimayo resident, came to his death while Henry Martin was showing him some wrestling holds he had learned in the Army, the district attorney's office said today.
Martinez' body was found beside the road at Chimayo Monday. Martin, also a resident of Chimayo who works at Los Alamos, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is at liberty under bond.
March 29, 1972: A resolution calling for a one-year moratorium on rezoning and building permits of commercial and residential properties will be introduced to the Santa Fe City Council by Councilman Mike Scarborough today.
March 29, 1997: It's Year Four of the "open" administration of Mayor Debbie Jaramillo, and the doors remained closed — but now, they're not just locked, they're barred, to boot.
The mayor's latest move was to federal court, where District Judge Martha Vázquez sealed records showing how much it cost Santa Fe taxpayers to settle a lawsuit over the firing of City Clerk Frances Romero-Griffin.
