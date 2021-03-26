From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 29, 1921: Asserts Gomez Accepted Juan, Now Suing For Estate, As Son
Witness Says It Was Common Knowledge That Appellant's Mother Visited Sheep Man.
Another Says Gomez Called Him "Mi Hijo"
March 29, 1946: New Mexicans who got safely past the March 15 income tax deadline were reminded today that state income tax returns are due April 15.
March 29, 1971: Astronaut Edgar Mitchell launched the New Mexico Cattlegrowers Association annual convention today with the suggestion that long-range technology may help to solve the problem of inadequate grazing land.
Speaking at a morning press conference at the College of Santa Fe gym, New Mexico's only moon-walking resident cited a present satellite program of benefit to the agricultural industry.
