March 29, 1923: National Parks To Have One of Biggest Years For Fishing On Record
March 29, 1948: The Easter weekend, marking the end of Lent, caused only a slight run for marriage licenses at the county clerk’s office. Six licenses were issued. And one of these was not used.
“She changed her mind,” a youthful near-bridegroom explained returning his license this morning.
He was out $2.50. Mrs. Martha Safford, deputy clerk, cancelled the license, but explained the law provided no money-back guarantee.
March 29, 1973: The Santa Fe Board of Education last night officially closed the Tesuque Elementary School and voted to “dispose of the property where the school was formerly operated.”
The action came despite a recommendation by Superintendent Philip Bebo that the facility be reopened as a public school for the 1973-74 school year.
... The board originally closed the school in February of last year, but its action was later ruled illegal.
March 29, 1998: Gov. Gary Johnson said for the first time Monday that if the Legislature passes a bill to ban all drive-up liquor store windows, he’ll sign it into law.
And Senate President Pro Tem Manny Aragon, D-Albuquerque, said he will introduce a bill to ban New Mexico’s about 230 liquor windows in the special legislative session that convenes at noon today at the state Capitol.
Late Monday, Johnson issued the official proclamation for the special session and included drive-up liquor windows on the agenda — bringing one of the state’s more controversial issues back before lawmakers yet again.
For five years, anti-DWI activists have been lobbying to shut the windows as a cause of DWI and symbolic ink between liquor and driving. Owners of small liquor stores maintain there’s no proof the windows increase DWI rates and say window sales are the only way they compete with large supermarket and drugstore chains that sell alcohol.