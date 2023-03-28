From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 29, 1923: National Parks To Have One of Biggest Years For Fishing On Record

March 29, 1948: The Easter weekend, marking the end of Lent, caused only a slight run for marriage licenses at the county clerk’s office. Six licenses were issued. And one of these was not used.

Comments unavailable

Comments are currently unavailable due to technical difficulties. Support teams are working to correct the disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience.