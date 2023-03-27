March 28, 1923: Ability to conduct the affairs of a business to the extent required of a postmaster of the post office for which he is a candidate, appears to be the chief qualification for the successful applicant for the appointment of postmaster in Santa Fe to succeed James L. Seligman, Democrat, the retiring postmaster. Civil Service examination announcements have been received of an examination for the first class postmaster in Santa Fe on April 24.
March 28, 1973: Every dog has his day, but today wasn’t it.
Santa Fe’s leash law went into effect today, making it unlawful for a pooch to be wandering about without his owner.
Dogs are to actually be on leashes of under the voice command of a “competent person.”
The new law subjects dog owners to a $5 fine plus possible pound fees if their canine companion is picked up.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is to enforce the ordinance. If your dog is missing, better check there.
March 28, 1998: Mayor Larry Delgado’s administration today will announce the selection of the ... city’s new police chief, according to a confidential memo.
Meanwhile, Leo Griego, former director of the Public Employees Retirement association and former director of the State Personnel Office, will be appointed as the city’s new director of human resources, the memo states.
City Manager Mike Mier on Monday declined to comment when asked about the names. He said he wouldn’t comment until the news conference at 10 a.m. today in City Council chambers.