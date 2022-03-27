From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 28, 1922: Now is the time to wipe out the Santa Fe mob-primary.
March 28, 1947: Both the Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Fe city council dispatched telegrams to Washington this morning urging the buildings of the Bruns General hospital be disposed of as a unit.
... At the same time Mayor Manuel Lujan and the eight members of the city council wired members of the New Mexico congressional delegation in Washington “to protest vigorously the dismantling and removal of buildings” and requested “that the buildings be disposed of as a unit and left on the site for the best interests of our community.”
March 28, 1972: Att. Gen. David Norvell is expected to issue an opinion later this week as to whether the recent federal court decision striking down New Mexico’s filing fee for U.S. Senate primary would affect more political offices.
Gov. Bruce King and members of the legislative leadership requested Norvell’s opinion during a meeting Monday in which the necessity for a special legislative session was ruled out at this time.
March 28, 1997: After months of deliberation, the Department of Energy will not put the federal contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory out for bid, according to sources inside and outside the agency.
The sources — who asked not to be identified — said the department will do instead what it has done every five years for the past several decades: negotiate with the University of California about the terms of a new management contract.
