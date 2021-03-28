From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 28, 1921: Francisco Gomez died in a California Hospital, December, 1919, leaving $100,000 estate in Santa Fe and Torrance counties.
The estate is alleged to consist of a big and well stocked ranch, corporation stocks, cash in banks, liberty bonds, etc.
Juan Gonzales claims to be the heir, an illegitimate son, of Francisco Gomez.
March 28, 1946: El Chivo came stumbling in after a night in the basement of the executive mansion and reported through his hiccoughs that Harry Bigbee, the wonder boy of the state administration, is about to be appointed judge of the first judicial district.
March 28, 1971: Eight films are already planned for shooting this year in New Mexico, one is already finished and more will probably be on the way before long.
Gov. Bruce King today announced that a million-dollar Marty Robbins picture will be made in the Santa Fe area during May and June.
March 28, 1996: Using a weapon described as a machine gun, a robber opened fire at a Jewel Osco supermarket, terrifying nighttime shoppers and store employees.
Although no one was injured in the holdup — which occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday — a ricocheting bullet grazed a customer’s head.
