From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 27, 1923: Paris, March 27 (By the Associated Press) — All France mourns today, for her well beloved daughter, Sarah Bernhardt is dead.

Paris is stunned, scarcely believing that she who was regarded as almost immortal in more than one sense of the word, has passed away. It seems not too much to say that not since the death of Victor Hugo has France been stirred so deeply.