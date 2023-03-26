March 27, 1923: Paris, March 27 (By the Associated Press) — All France mourns today, for her well beloved daughter, Sarah Bernhardt is dead.
Paris is stunned, scarcely believing that she who was regarded as almost immortal in more than one sense of the word, has passed away. It seems not too much to say that not since the death of Victor Hugo has France been stirred so deeply.
March 27, 1948: Clinton Anderson's proposal to run for the Democratic nomination for senator in New Mexico while holding on to his place in the cabinet as secretary of agriculture is the subject of an increasing amount of headshaking among the people whose support he seeks.
March 27, 1973: Santa Fe Police say they are investigating two "promising" leads in connection with the theft of Santa Fe's oldest and most venerated religious statue, La Conquistadora, which was stolen from her chapel in St. Francis Cathedral March 18.
March 27, 1998: SAN JUAN PUEBLO — Beneath an overcast sky, pueblo leaders and Spanish dignitaries gathered here on Sunday for an unprecedented ceremony in which they recognized the hurtful origins of their shared history and vowed to forget diplomatic relations for the future.
Four centuries after the Spanish conquest of Northern New Mexico, Francisco Alvarez-Casco, the vice president of Spain, addressed the pueblos as sovereign nations in an afternoon ceremony on the plaza, labeling the event as "a second opportunity."