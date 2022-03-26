From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 27, 1922: Until we eliminate the old line of politician candidates, Santa Fe will continue to get the same kind of city government.
March 27, 1947: Dismantlement of Bruns General hospital was well underway today as municipalities, schools and public agencies grabbed for the 100-odd buildings on the hospital site.
The first of 21 units requisitioned by the University of New Mexico were being trundled today to Albuquerque, and other building units have been moved to Los Alamos.
March 27, 1972: Gov. Bruce King and legislative leaders meet today to discuss alternatives to deal with an impending crisis in New Mexico’s primary election system created Friday when the state’s filing fee for U.S. Senate was declared unconstitutional.
March 27, 1997: LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The faculty of New Mexico Highlands University voted unanimously on Wednesday in favor of a resolution calling for the incoming board of regents to conduct a national search for a university president — even though President Selimo Rael’s contract runs until June 1998.
