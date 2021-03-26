From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 27, 1921: Toltec Oil Company Gets Gasser In Santa Fe County South of Galisteo
March 27, 1946: Gov. John J. Dempsey said today that it was the opinion of President Truman that rules adopted yesterday curtailing the use of building materials for all but housing purposes would not affect the projected construction of a new capitol office building here this summer.
March 27, 1996: If you've been looking forward to saving a few pennies per gallon by buying tax-free gasoline, you probably can forget it, at least for the short term.
The first batch of tax-free gasoline sold by a New Mexico tribe has been delivered to an Albuquerque wholesaler who won't discuss where or when it will be retailed.
