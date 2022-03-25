From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 26, 1947: Peter, the 7-year-old Scottie belonging to Dr. and Mrs. George J. Tichy, 651 Canyon road, has been licking his chops all day after enjoying the tenderest choice cut of steak that could be found in Santa Fe.
The steak was a reward from Mrs. David J. McComb, a neighbor of Doctor and Mrs. Tichy, for the Scottie's alertness in warning of fire which swept through garages and shed near the McComb apartments early Tuesday morning.
March 26, 1972: Gov. Bruce King said Saturday he will propose that a special legislative session be called to convene no later than Wednesday to deal with an impending crisis in New Mexico's primary election system.
... A three-judge federal panel ruled Friday in Albuquerque that the state filing fee required of candidates for United States Senator was unconstitutional.
The panel also held unconstitutional a requirement that a potential candidate be affiliated with a major party for at least one year in order to seek nomination in the party primary.
March 26, 1997: New Mexico's public schools are becoming increasingly violent places, with more than twice as many cases of violence or vandalism reported last year than just four years ago.
According to a report released last month by the New Mexico State Department of Education, there were 11,750 incidents of violence or vandalism in the state's public schools during the 1995-96 school year — about 40 percent more than the previous year and more than twice the number reported for the 1991-92 school year.
