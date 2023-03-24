March 25, 1948: The post office will be closed from noon until 3 p.m. Good Friday.
County offices will be closed all day Friday and Saturday, but the district court, court clerk's and district attorney's offices only from noon until 3 p.m. Friday.
The city clerk's and city building inspector's offices will close at noon tomorrow for the rest of the day. State offices close at 11 a.m. tomorrow for the weekend.
May 25, 1973: "If somebody stole the Statue of Liberty, it would be to the nation like the loss of La Conquistadora to New Mexico," Fra Angelico Chavez said.
It was incredible to Roman Catholics and non-Catholics here that "Our Lady of the Conquest," adored and venerated for 350 years, would be gone from the niche above a side altar of the seat of the archdiocese, St. Francis Cathedral.
Police said the burglary last Sunday night was carefully planned, in the pattern of the theft last July of the altar paintings from San Miguel chapel nearby. They speculated the old statue of the madonna went the way of so many recently burglarized saints in New Mexico — into a rapacious new black market for religious folk art.
March 25, 1998: New Mexico's two U.S. senators have agreed on a proposal to allow a road extension through Petroglyph National Monument in Albuquerque.
The agreement would require the city to work jointly with the National Park Service on a design for extending the six-lane road through the park.
The announcement was issued jointly Tuesday by Sens. Pete Domenici, R-N.M., and Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M.