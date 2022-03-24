From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 25, 1922: No promises of jobs to anybody, unalterable opposition to the kind of city government typified by Marcelino Ortiz and Ricardo Alarid, a pledge to submit the city manager plan of municipal government to the voters — these are among the planks in the city platform of the Sargent Republican faction, as given out today by a leader of that group which won the first round in the rivalry as to which side should call the primaries March 27.The city convention will be held the 28th an the election comes off April 4.
March 25, 1947: The city's move to take over the Santa Fe properties of the Public Service Co. of New Mexico may yet bump into a rock wall. The recent legislature passed a law (SB229) which requires three-fourths majority of a city council to vote revenue bonds. In voting last Oct. 9 to enter into a contract with Kansas City and Topeka, Kan., bond houses, looking to municipal ownership, the council split five to three.
In view of the new law — if it stands — the municipal-ownership advocates on the council apparently will have to win over one of the three, if they are to get the three-fourths majority now necessary to issue revenue bonds.
March 25, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson has received 370 bills from the Legislature this year and has signed 42 of the measures and vetoed eight.
He has until April 11 to either sign or veto the remainder.
