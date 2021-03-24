From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 25, 1921: Dog Quarantine Is Ordered At Wagon Mound
Public Health Bureau Acts Following Outbreak of Rabies; One Child Is Bitten.
March 25, 1946: Harry Shuart, chief of the state liquor division, is playing cute with the archbishop of Santa Fe who was so bold as to mildly protest the number of liquor selling establishments licensed by Shuart's office.
The archbishop called the increase in Santa Fe and the state unwarranted and noted that it was easy for boys and girls to obtain alcohol.
March 25, 1971: New Mexico's two Democratic U.S. senators, who withheld judgment until the final roll call, today explained why they voted with the 51-46 majority Wednesday to defeat the controversial transport plan (SST).
Both said they voted against the SST on the grounds environmental problems had not been solved.
March 25, 1996: ABIQUIÚ— High in the Chama Wilderness, at the foot of precarious canyon walls where the wind whips and winter temperatures can test the most rugged individuals, people are learning to build houses — out of straw.
The Monastery of Christ in the Desert, a Benedictine order located northwest of Abiquiú along the Rio Chama, enlisted volunteers this weekend to house its growing brotherhood.
