March 24, 1923: There are 19 school children at present in the nutritional classes receiving milk daily through the milk fund. The selection of candidates for the classes is made principally on a 10 per cent discrepancy in the weight and height proportion from what it should be normally.
March 24, 1948: Congressional appropriation of funds so that “work may be immediately commenced” on part of the proposed Rio Grande flood control and water conservation program was urged today by the State of New Mexico. The recommendation came as New Mexico forwarded to Washington its views on the
$93 million proposal.
March 24, 1998: WASHINGTON — For months now, Larry Knecht has been dreaming of retiring so that he can spend quiet time with his family, take golfing trips, and fish for large-mouth bass in Mexico.
But the 55-year-old former auto shop owner has put his plans on hold for a higher purpose. At the urging of conservationists and Indian tribes, he has agreed to wait for the federal government to buy and preserve his scenic 90-acre spread of Elk Meadows on the Southwest border of the Baca Ranch in the Jemez Mountains, rather than sell it to developers.
But Knecht’s patience is running out.
If the government doesn’t buy within a month, Knecht said, he will sell the land in 10-acre parcels to developers clamoring to build houses on the scenic alpine area — which is home to a variety of wildlife and one source of headwaters flowing into Bandelier National Monument.