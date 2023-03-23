From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 24, 1923: There are 19 school children at present in the nutritional classes receiving milk daily through the milk fund. The selection of candidates for the classes is made principally on a 10 per cent discrepancy in the weight and height proportion from what it should be normally.

March 24, 1948: Congressional appropriation of funds so that “work may be immediately commenced” on part of the proposed Rio Grande flood control and water conservation program was urged today by the State of New Mexico. The recommendation came as New Mexico forwarded to Washington its views on the