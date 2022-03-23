From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 24, 1922: It's high time to eliminate the governorship fight from Santa Fe city campaigns. Being a football is expensive.
March 24, 1947: Felix Wheeler, fire department chauffeur for 29 years, is the only employ of the City of Santa Fe who can come anywhere near qualifying under the terms of the retirement act passed by the legislature.
The minimum requirements are 65 years of age and 15 years of work. Wheeler is not quite 65.
March 24, 1972: Charging Mayor Joe Valdes with playing politics and with breaking his word, Peter Hay, suspended city manager, today said he is consulting his attorneys before taking any action.
March 24, 1997: Unusually warm and dry March weather appears to be setting the stage for an especially hazardous fire season, federal and state fire officials say.
Barring a change in weather, the danger might even equal last year's explosive situation, when Northern New Mexico was hit by two major forest fires within the space of two weeks.
