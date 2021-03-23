From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 24, 1921: The visit of Eduardo M. Otero, Mrs. Adelina Otero-Warren and B.C. Mossman to Washington, D.C., has caused some speculation in political circles — chiefly wonderment at the purpose of their visit.
The trio left Clovis early in the week, according to friends. Mrs. Warren started from Albuquerque, after attending the meeting of the public welfare board. Her brother joined her at Los Lunas and Mossman completed the party at Clovis.
March 24, 1971: GALLUP — State Police officer Glen Smith of Espanola won a directed verdict of acquittal Tuesday in his trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
The charge arose from a two vehicle accident that killed one person last June 23 while the officer was rushing a blood shipment to Taos.
March 24, 1996: The appropriate words of departure at Saturday’s close of the Legislature’s special session might have been, “See you soon.”
Gov. Gary Johnson said he may call lawmakers back for another special session because the Senate on Saturday killed a bill to plug a gasoline tax loophole for Indian vendors.
The bill, which strained Johnson’s relations with New Mexico’s Indian tribes, failed in a 21-16 vote. The House had passed the bill earlier in the week.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.