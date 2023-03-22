March 23, 1923: Dr. Douglas Brown, the county health officer, deserves a word of praise for his indefatigable work since his comparatively recent arrival on the job. Dr. Brown is an enthusiast who takes his job seriously, and he deserves the hearty co-operation of everyone interested in better health conditions speciality among the underprivileged children of the rural districts and small country settlements. He is a believer in publicity and his campaign of education is doing a lot of good.
The spirit shown by Dr. Brown is the spirit that gets things accomplished and his efforts at efficient public service are appreciated by the public.
March 23, 1948: U.S Rep. Antonio M. Fernandez returned to the state this week and is expected to talk to reporters tomorrow about his plans for the future. The congressman confided to associates six weeks ago that he would seek nomination for a fourth term in preference to returning to the private practice of law. Most observers think he will stand by the early decision and also think he will have little trouble winning renomination.
March 26, 1973: Women’s liberation day in New Mexico is next July 1, the effective date of a constitutional amendment erasing sexual discriminations from the law books.
The 1973 legislative session passed more than 50 bills in line with the amendment, and Gov. Bruce King said he has no choice but to sign them.
March 26, 1998: ESPAÑOLA — Like him or not, Richard Cook is an inextricable part of Northern New Mexico.
Reviled by environmentalists, respected by those who depend on him for a living, Cook is the largest individual employer in Rio Arriba County. The silver-haired Republican industrialist, an independent-minded businessman who once led Boy Scouts on camping trips, derives his considerable wealth from surface mining, processing construction materials and real estate.