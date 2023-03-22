From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 23, 1923: Dr. Douglas Brown, the county health officer, deserves a word of praise for his indefatigable work since his comparatively recent arrival on the job. Dr. Brown is an enthusiast who takes his job seriously, and he deserves the hearty co-operation of everyone interested in better health conditions speciality among the underprivileged children of the rural districts and small country settlements. He is a believer in publicity and his campaign of education is doing a lot of good.

The spirit shown by Dr. Brown is the spirit that gets things accomplished and his efforts at efficient public service are appreciated by the public.