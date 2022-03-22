From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 23, 1922: You’ll never make Santa Fe your ideal home city till the medieval politics are rooted out.
March 23, 1972: Politicians might discover this election year that economic issues are less convincing in New Mexico than elsewhere.
New Mexicans are poor by national income standards, but they always have been. Now, after a decade in which the nation prospered, the state’s economy seems to be coming alive.
The lifelines, measuring employment and personal income relative to the nation, have been on the rise the past two years after hitting the bottom in 1969.
March 23, 1997: One of the New Mexico Legislature’s most contentious sessions ended appropriately Saturday — with a high-stakes procedural standoff in the Senate that left to die major bills on prisons, schools, the State Fair and millions of dollars in local brick-and-mortar projects.
In the season’s last hour, Sen. William Davis, R-Albuquerque, used two filibusters to kill Democratic measures to build new prisons and to provide about $15 million more in state spending for schools.
