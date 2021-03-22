From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 23, 1921: Dr. Douglas Brown, the county health officer, deserves a word of praise for his indefatigable work since his comparatively recent arrival on the job. Dr. Brown is an enthusiast who takes his job seriously, and he deserves the hearty co-operation of everyone interested in better health conditions especially among the underprivileged children of the rural districts and small country settlements.
March 23, 1946: ALBUQUERQUE, March 23 (UP) — A record enrollment of 2,100 students, including 1,000 war veterans, at the University of New Mexico was announced today.
The figure tops by about 300 last semester’s enrollment record.
March 23, 1971: A two-state effort to operate the narrow gauge railroad between Antonito, Colo., and Chama, N.M., was at a standstill today.
The latest development in the destiny of the tiny railroad, which passes through some of the most scenic vistas in the southwestern United States, came Monday when Colorado’s Railroad Authority declined to approve a compact already ratified by the New Mexico Legislature.
March 23, 1996: Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Jacob Viarrial has backed off his plan to put a toll booth on the federal highway through pueblo land and says he’s reconsidering his plans for a nuclear waste storage facility.
But that doesn’t mean Pojoaque and other tribes aren’t going to continue to pressure the state to legalize Indian gambling, Viarrial said.
