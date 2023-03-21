From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 22, 1923: Stressing the pressing nature of the water problem in view of the drought of the past year and calling attention again to the proposition made to the city a year ago for transfer of its properties, the Santa Fe Water and Light company through Edgar L. Street, vice president, has addressed a letter to the Santa Fe Woman’s Club bringing the whole water supply situation before that body with a view of enlisting its interest.

March 22, 1948: Nominating petitions for U.S. Attorney Everret Grantham for senator on the Democratic ticket have appeared in the Raton and Roy areas.