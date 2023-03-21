March 22, 1923: Stressing the pressing nature of the water problem in view of the drought of the past year and calling attention again to the proposition made to the city a year ago for transfer of its properties, the Santa Fe Water and Light company through Edgar L. Street, vice president, has addressed a letter to the Santa Fe Woman’s Club bringing the whole water supply situation before that body with a view of enlisting its interest.
March 22, 1948: Nominating petitions for U.S. Attorney Everret Grantham for senator on the Democratic ticket have appeared in the Raton and Roy areas.
March 22, 1973: Santa Fe Police Chief Felix Lujan said seven persons have been questioned in connection with the theft of La Conquistadora but, so far, no definite leads have developed in the case.
Lujan said in addition to following leads in the theft of La Conquistadora, Santa Fe detectives have uncovered new leads in connection with the theft of several antique paintings and statues from the San Miguel Mission which was burglarized last July.
March 22, 1998: He won voting rights for American Indians living on New Mexico reservations, but few have ever heard of the late Miguel H. Trujillo.
After a ceremony honoring him on Tuesday, a few attendees were asking whether New Mexico’s top politician had ever heard of him. Gov. Gary Johnson, his lieutenant governor, and most of his Cabinet missed the ceremony, as did most of the state’s top officials.
“Where is Governor Johnson? Where are the legislators? Where are the key state personnel?” said former Santo Domingo Pueblo Gov. and lifetime tribal council member Ernie Lovato. “They should have been here.”
About 40 people attended the afternoon ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda to commemorate Trujillo, of Isleta Pueblo, who won a federal court battle nearly 50 years ago that allowed Indians living on New Mexico reservations to vote.