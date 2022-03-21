From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 22, 1922: Kiwanis Minstrel Show at El Onate again tonight, repeated by request.
March 22, 1947: Tomorrow’s giant slalom at Big Tesuque ski run may be one of the final races unless more snow falls in the near future, Buzz Bainbridge, instructor, said today.
The Hyde park tow will not operate this weekend since the race is scheduled at Big Tesuque tomorrow at 3. The event is being sponsored by the Spitz jewelry store, Bainbridge said.
March 22, 1972: An optimistic picture about Santa Fe’s water situation this summer was presented by Public Service Company of New Mexico officials during a meeting with state and city officials in the Public Service Commission conference room Tuesday.
Frank Gray, company water department head, said he would not at this time, ask citizens to go under voluntary water restrictions.
However, Commission chairman Richard Montoya, who Tuesday said voluntary restrictions may be needed soon, was not as optimistic.
March 22, 1997: Santa Fe Principal Aaron Trummer wants Lenny Roybal, boys basketball coach at Española Valley High School, banned from the Santa Fe High gymnasium, which is named for Roybal’s brother, Toby.
Lenny and Toby are Santa Fe High graduates.
