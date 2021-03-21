From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 22, 1921: Patronage Now Sought By The Otero Dynasty Reaches $30,000
March 22, 1946: WASHINGTON, March 22 — Gov. John J. Dempsey asked the federal communications commission today to revoke the license of radio station KOB in Albuquerque. The station is licensed to the Albuquerque Broadcasting Co., and the petition identifies T.M. Pepperday, publisher of the Albuquerque Journal, as sole owner.
March 22, 1971: The 1971 New Mexico Legislature fought over finances during the final days of its session, and developed a compromise general fund budget that fits within $1 million of anticipated revenues for 1971-71.
March 22, 1996: Over the objections of Indian legislators and tribal representatives, a House committee has forwarded to the House floor a measure that would close the tax loophole that permits tribes to wholesale gasoline tax-free all over the state.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.