From The Santa Fe New Mexican: 

March 21, 1923: Yakima, Wash. — Chiefs Homer Watson and Al Barnhart of the Yakima Indian tribe have sent a formal protest to Charles Burke, United States Indian commissioner, against his recent order forbidding the usual tribal dances.

"You tells us in other ways to look to the white man," the chiefs declared. "You say, 'Farm as the white man does,' and 'save your money as the white man does,' and the like. When you stop the white man from dancing we may begin to think dancing an evil, and also stop dancing, but why should the poor Indian stop dances when the white man doesn't stop his?"