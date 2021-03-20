From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 21, 1921: Too Muddy, So Clean-Up Day Was Postponed. Watch for Announcement in New Mexican.
March 21, 1946: Jackson Day Diners Here Get Lean Fare New Mexico Democrats who plunk down $25 for a Jackson day dinner at Valley Ranch near here the night of March 30 might do well to have a sandwich or two before the banquet. Robert Valdes, state Jackson day dinner chairman, announced today that in conformance with President Truman’s program for food conservation, the menu for the Valley Ranch affair will be held to 700 calories. This, he said, “Is equivalent to one-third to one-half of the food value allowed in one day to a person in the war-torn areas of Europe.”
March 21, 1971: The New Mexico Senate’s reapportionment plan, upping its membership from 40 to 45, met few obstacles Friday on its path Friday through the state House of Representatives.
March 21, 1996: Gambling isn’t even mentioned in the governor’s special session proclamation, but that didn’t stop leaders of the state’s gambling tribes from showing up at the Roundhouse to plead their case.
