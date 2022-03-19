From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 20, 1922: Whether there will be another session of the Santa Fe grand jury, it was said, depends upon what W.V. Gano’s investigation of the state education department discloses when he makes his report.
March 20, 1947: ALBUQUERQUE — Eleven corporations and 36 persons in eight states were indicted today by a federal grand jury here on charges of sugar rationing violations. Activities of operation extended from New Mexico to North Carolina, U.S. Attorney Everett M. Grantham said. Many of the firms involved were branches of the Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. — national soft drink distributor — located in New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Iowa, Wyoming and North Carolina, Grantham said.
March 20, 1972: City Manager Peter Hay has not turned in his resignation — yet.
March 20, 1997: Like performers waiting to audition for a televised variety show, about 150 artists and artisans stood in line Wednesday morning at the Sweeney Convention Center for a chance to pitch their products to a home-shopping channel.
