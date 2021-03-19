From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 20, 1921: Don't Let the Prettiest Capital City in the Country Look Like a Last Year's Bird Nest. Clean-Up Day is on Tuesday.
March 20, 1946: The Santa Fe internment camp, which has served since March, 1942, for the confinement of 4,555 enemy alien Japanese, will close on or before April 19. Ivan Williams, officer in charge of the camp, which is operated by the immigration and naturalization service of the Justice Department, said 496 internees will be transferred to a station at Crystal Lake, Tex., and later released to go to homes in Alaska and South America, with some being deported to Japan.
March 20, 1996: Fray Angélico Chávez, whose writings made him an inseparable part of the New Mexico history he chronicled, has died just weeks before his 86th birthday.
Fray Chávez, a Franciscan friar, author, historian, poet and artist, died Monday night at Horizon Healthcare Nursing Center of complications stemming from a brain hemorrhage.
