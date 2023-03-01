March 2, 1923: Catherine Sanchez, aged 18, formerly an epileptic patient and later employed at the old hospital building at St. Vincent's sanitarium, died at 12:30 a.m. last night despite every effort made to save her life, as the result of terrible burns received when her clothes ignited from a kitchen range at 4 p.m. yesterday.
March 2, 1948: I haven't seen Judge Colin Neblett lately, but I have an idea that every little bit he calls a court recess so that he can go into his office and chuckle.
The political situation he created is a mess.
March 2, 1973: "When he comes home, he's going to be the boss," the wife of Col. James Lindberg Hughes said yesterday.
Hughes, a POW in North Vietnam since 1967, will be released Saturday with 105 other U.S. POWs.
The Hughes household was in turmoil yesterday, with phone calls from well-wishers interrupting interviews with members of the news media.
March 2, 1998: LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Las Vegas Medical Center had years to develop a safe asbestos management program for the sprawling complex's older buildings.
Yet when the state Occupational Health and Safety Board recently investigated the state-owned psychiatric hospital, inspectors found employees at risk from a series of asbestos-related violations, many of which had existed 10 years or longer.