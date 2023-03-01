From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 2, 1923: Catherine Sanchez, aged 18, formerly an epileptic patient and later employed at the old hospital building at St. Vincent's sanitarium, died at 12:30 a.m. last night despite every effort made to save her life, as the result of terrible burns received when her clothes ignited from a kitchen range at 4 p.m. yesterday.

March 2, 1948: I haven't seen Judge Colin Neblett lately, but I have an idea that every little bit he calls a court recess so that he can go into his office and chuckle.