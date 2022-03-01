From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 2, 1922: Normal Girls To Play University Maidens
Las Vegas, N.M. March 2
— The Normal University girls’ basketball team, accompanied by the coach, Mrs. Victoria Miller, will leave Friday morning for Albuquerque, where it will meet the girls’ team of the State University. The Normal girls’ team has lost but one game in five years, and that was five years ago.
March 2, 1972: Model Cities funds have been suspended until a program audit is submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), it was revealed at a meeting of the Santa Fe City Council Wednesday night.
March 2, 1997: TAOS — State Corporation Commission Chairman Eric Serna on Saturday easily defeated four other candidates for the Democratic nomination to the 3rd Congressional District seat that former U.S. Rep. Bill Richardson vacated when he became U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The nomination immediately makes Serna, 47, the favorite in the My 13 election to replace Richardson as the congressional representative from heavily Democratic Northern New Mexico.
Serna and Bill Redmond, whom Republicans nominated Saturday in Santa Fe, could be joined by a Green Party nominee as well as independent or write-in candidates in the special election.
