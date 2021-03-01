From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 2, 1921: The Santa Fe cavalry troop will hold a smoker tonight at the armory and all interested in the forming of a troop are invited to attend. Interesting talks will be made by the adjutant general and others and plans will be made to recruit the troop to its full strength at once.
March 2, 1946: WASHINGTON, March 2 — Gov. John J. Dempsey of New Mexico said President Truman told him today that he did not believe the shortage of steel would prevent New Mexico’s going ahead with plans for a new state office building in Santa Fe.
March 2, 1971: Jerry Spitz, member of the Santa Fe Urban Renewal Bard, said today that Cleatus R. Richards probably will be fired tonight as executive director of the Urban Renewal Agency, and that Phil Baca probably will be named to succeed him. Baca, the city school board president, is assistant director of UR now.
“City Hall is very definitely behind the move to fire Richards,” Spitz said. “By that I mean Mayor George Gonzales.”
March 2, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson announced Thursday that he is calling the Legislature back to Santa Fe for a special session March 20 — in part to close a gasoline tax loophole for Indian tribes.
Johnson said the loophole could wipe out more than $300 million in state revenue for road construction and repairs.
