From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 19, 1923: Compulsory Voting By Mail Is Proposed By Republican Woman

March 19, 1948: Democrats bent on beating Tom Mabry for renomination for governor are concerned with the number of candidates to do the job. Lloyd Bloodworth, a Ruidoso man, has announced that he will oppose Mabry; Corporation Commissioner Gene Allison is seriously planning on entering the race; a third one is circulating petitions in Taos county and State Sen. Burton Roach of Hot Springs, third man in the 946 primary race for governor, is playing with the idea.