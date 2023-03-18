March 19, 1923: Compulsory Voting By Mail Is Proposed By Republican Woman
March 19, 1948: Democrats bent on beating Tom Mabry for renomination for governor are concerned with the number of candidates to do the job. Lloyd Bloodworth, a Ruidoso man, has announced that he will oppose Mabry; Corporation Commissioner Gene Allison is seriously planning on entering the race; a third one is circulating petitions in Taos county and State Sen. Burton Roach of Hot Springs, third man in the 946 primary race for governor, is playing with the idea.
So many candidates would likely divide the anti-Mabry vote and give the governor a walk-in.
March 19, 1973: ‘La Conquistadora’ stolen from Cathedral
Priceless statue is 348 years old
La Conquistadora, Santa Fe’s oldest and most venerated statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, was stolen from the niche in her chapel altar at St. Francis Cathedral last night.
Santa Fe Police said the priceless wooden statue was discovered missing at 5:30 a.m. today by Brother Pancratius who notified police after searching the cathedral for about two hours.
March 19, 1998: Two Santa Fe County commissioners say they’ve found the solution to the county’s trash travails: dump the dumping fees.
After months of public rancor over the fees and their effect on illegal dumping in the county, Commissioners Javier Gonzales and Marcos Trujillo hope to convince fellow commissioners that it would be better to increase the county’s gross receipts tax rate than to continue imposing “user fees” on residents who dump their trash illegally.