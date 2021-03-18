From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 19, 1921: Tuesday, You Will Remember, Is Clean-Up, Paint-Up, Rake-Up, Sweep-Up and Scrub-Up Day. Be on the Job Early.
March 19, 1946: Members who voted in the Chamber of Commerce’s parking poll stand 68 to 18 against permitting trucks and buses to park on the Plaza, Manager-Secretary J.V. Lanigan announced today. The only exception to the ban would be the city bus lines’ picking up of passengers at the Palace of the Governors.
March 19, 1971: A preliminary review of welfare cases by the Health and Social Services Department shows some 90.27 per cent of the state’s welfare recipients eligible, The New Mexican learned Friday.
Of the remaining 9.73 per cent, about half were determined ineligible and half, questionable, the survey completed February shows.
March 19, 1996: Night after night, the lights of Santa Fe and Española seem to glow a bit brighter, amplifying the corona seen by northbound motorists leaving brighter-lit Albuquerque and by mountain-community residents north of here.
Like so much of the urbanizing world, Northern New Mexico is caught in the trend of too much light, lots of it misguided and wasted.
