From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 18, 1922: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. March 18; Parker Goodrow, real estate man, who was injured yesterday when a windstorm which attained a velocity of 70 miles per hour, unroofed a four-story building and dropped part of the roof on his automobile, is improved today and physicians say he will recover.
March 18, 1947: Peter Gonzales, former DeVargas Hotel bellboy, has filed suit in the district court against three former Los Alamos electricians who allegedly beat him up July 23, 1945, asking judgment for $41,027.41.
March 18, 1997: A coalition of nuclear watchdog groups — including two Santa Fe organizations — wants a federal judge to prevent $300 million worth of planned upgrades at Los Alamos National Laboratory weapons facilities from going forward pending a legal action against the Department of Energy.
