From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 18, 1921: The owners of horses, particularly saddle horses, are about to organize in Santa Fe and file a petition with the city council asking for some place to tie their animals around the plaza or within walking distance of such places as the post offices, the three local banks and grocery stores.
The motor cars for some time have been crowding out the horses at the curb: the removal of hitching posts has increased the difficulty the equestrian or equestrienne finds on arriving at the plaza.
March 18, 1946: Albert Herrera, 10, who was missing for a week, did a lot of traveling in that time.
The boy is now at the home of his mother, Mrs. Sofia Garcia, 122 Jefferson street, having been found by Sheriff Ernest Lopez of Rio Arriba county on a ranch near Embudo.
March 18, 1971: LAS VEGAS — The family of a Las Vegas GI has been notified that he was killed in combat in Vietnam March 6.
The Defense Department gave no details of the death of Jerry Flores, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie M. Flores, 1813 Lopez St.
Flores was a 1969 graduate of West Las Vegas High School where he lettered in football.
March 18, 1996: A 5-week-old puppy is brought into the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, its ears and tail cut off with scissors.
A kitten comes to the facility after two boys spray it with WD-40 and set it on fire. …
At least once a month, the shelter’s executive director, Kate Rindy, is faced with such acts of animal abuse.
Now, she says, it’s time to do something about it.
