From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 17, 1922: The fire brand wielders are still at work in and around Las Vegas, it appears from reports U.S. Marshal Sec Romero received by telegram last night, stating that a big barn on his ranch, located 63 miles from Las Vegas, was burned down Wednesday night.
March 17, 1947: Gov. Mabry's decisions on whether to sign or veto assorted bills were awaited today as a yardstick for assessing accomplishments of the 18th New Mexico Legislature.
March 17, 1972: Gov. Bruce King has taken a concerned interest in Santa Fe's critical water situation and Public Service Commission Chairman Richard Montoya said water users in the Capital City do not realize "Santa Fe is dying of thirst."
March 17, 1997: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo took a step toward shedding what she says is an erroneous perception that she is anti-tourism by wooing nearly 50 tour operators on Sunday evening.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.