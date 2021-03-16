From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 17, 1921: Tuesday is Clean-Up Day!
On this day all citizens are called upon to rake up their yards, repair their fences, clean off their sidewalks, burn the trash, paint where paint is needed and join in putting beautiful old Santa Fe’s best foot forward to welcome the Spring.
Do your outdoor Spring house cleaning while you’re cleaning indoors. Pick the rocks out of the street in front of your home and if there’s a vacant lot next door clean it up, too. It takes only a little work, a little time, a little public spirit, a little civic pride and community loyalty.
March 17, 1971: In a surprise move, Santa Fe School Board of Education President Philip M. Baca resigned Tuesday from the board to avoid a potential “conflict of interest” situation with his Urban Renewal Agency position.
March 17, 1996: The gasoline tax dispute, like the disputes over casino gambling and threats to put up roadblocks and toll booths on Indian land, hinges on the issue of tribal sovereignty.
What is sovereignty?
Basically, it’s the right of a government to impose whatever law it chooses within its own territory.
